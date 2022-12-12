Several Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

As per a report, around 600 PLA soldiers were present when the clashes took place.

As per official sources, in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by their own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

Earlier in 2021, an Indian Army Captain from Manipur has gone viral after China released a video on social media which displays the bravery and valour of the Indian Army during the Galwan Valley clashes that took place in Eastern Ladakh last year.

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The officer from Manipur, who is a Captain in the Indian Army's Bihar Regiment, was reportedly commissioned in 2018.

In the video, the Captain from Manipur can be leading his men from the front in Galwan Valley during the confrontation with the Chinese troops. Somewhat surprisingly, the Manipur officer can be seen walking unarmed to stop the Chinese troops from transgressing.

It is to be mentioned here that this is the first incident of its kind after the June 15, 2020 incident when 20 Indian soldiers were killed leaving several injured in violent clashes with the PLA troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Meanwhile, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has officially acknowledged that at least five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in last year’s Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh with the Indian Army.

Five frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. This was reported by PLA Daily, the Chinese military's official mouthpiece.