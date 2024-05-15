Inter-state prostitution racket busted in Arunachal, five govt officials among 21 held
Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested 21 people, including government officers involved in an inter-state prostitution racket, in the pa.st few days and rescued five minors in the age group between 10 and 15 years
Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested 21 people, including government officers involved in an inter-state prostitution racket, in the past few days and rescued five minors in the age group between 10 and 15 years, a senior police official said here on Wednesday.
The arrested government officers include a deputy superintendent of police and a deputy director of health services, the police officer said.
The minors were being trafficked to the state from Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam by two women (sisters) who run a beauty parlour in Itanagar, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.
Earlier on may 14, in an ongoing investigation of the Itanagar WPS Case No- 20/24 under Section- 373 IPC R/W Section- 6/8/12 POCSO Act and Section-3/4/5/6 of Immoral Trafficking Act, the Itanagar Police have apprehended six additional individuals. This group includes three individuals implicated as pimps and three others accused of sexual assault.
Also Read: Arunachal: 6 more arrested in Itanagar trafficking case, fifth minor girl rescued
They have also rescued another minor girl from a lodge at Zoo Road, Chimpu following further investigation and search operation. This brings the total number of victims rescued to five and the total arrests to twenty-one.
The arrested include a husband-wife duo who run the City Hotel at Zoo Road Chimpu, and the manager of the hotel. They were found to have trafficked the rescued minor girls into prostitution.
A raid at the hotel led to the rescue of another minor girl. The rescued girl, Miss F, is 15 years old and comes from a poor family. She was being raised by the arrested couple and was forced into prostitution.
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