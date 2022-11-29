Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 29 said flights will soon be started from two Northeastern states to Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Civil Aviation Minister said this while flagging the first flight from the recently launched Dony Polo Airport, the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

''Both Tripura and Manipur will be connected by air with neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar under the Centre's UDAN scheme,'' he added.

Scindia further said that the government is working on enhancing air connectivity in the Northeast region.

As per the minister, the flight from Imphal to Mandalay from Agartala to Chittagong will be started soon as part of enhancing international air connectivity in the region.

He further informed that 16 airports in the Northeast compared to 9 in 2013-14.

Notably, IndiGo is operating flights from Dony Polo airport at Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata and is expected to increase its services from the region.

Scindia further assured more flights will be operated connecting the region with other places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh near the state capital Itanagar.

It is believed that the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi will boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in the hilly northeastern state.

The foundation stone of the said airport was laid in 2019 by PM Modi.

The airport terminal is a cutting-edge structure that supports resource recycling, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. With the addition of Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh will have three operational airports, bringing the region's total number of airports in the North-East up to 16.