In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, Itanagar Police arrested a habitual drug-peddling couple and seized 13.20 grams of heroin from their possession.

Acting on credible intelligence received on 03/02/2025, a police team led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, OC PS Itanagar, along with Inspector Takhe Tasso, SI Kentar Tacha, and other personnel, conducted a well-coordinated operation under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar, Shri Kengo Dirchi.

During the raid on 04/02/2025, the police recovered 10 plastic vials containing suspected heroin from:

Tadar Naham (24) – Resident of Langloth village, Kurung Kumey District, currently residing at A-Sector, Itanagar.



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Kenna Perme (24) – Resident of Mebo village, East Siang District.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to drug use for the past three years and admitted to procuring contraband from Assam. Tadar Naham further disclosed that he had been selling surplus drugs in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) for monetary gains.

A case has been registered under Sections 21(a) and 27 of the NDPS Act, and both accused have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Appreciating the swift police action, SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, commended the team and assured suitable rewards for their efforts in combating drug trafficking.

Itanagar Capital Police reaffirmed its commitment to “DAWN”—a mission to eradicate drug abuse and trafficking—urging citizens to report any suspicious activities to help create a safer society.