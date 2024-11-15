Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on November 15 said that tribal communities play in the development and progress of the nation. Speaking at the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, held to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the governor called for greater recognition of tribal culture, rights, and self-governance. He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and collaboration with tribal communities, underscoring that their resilience and knowledge can significantly contribute to nation-building.

Parnaik also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to inclusive development, expressing hope that the day would inspire citizens to focus on education, healthcare, employment, entrepreneurship, and improved livelihoods for tribal communities.

The event was part of the nationwide celebrations marking the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The Prime Minister, Shri Modi, took the opportunity to unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in Munda's honor and laid the foundation for numerous development projects across India. These initiatives are set to benefit tribal areas, with a total investment of over Rs 6,640 crore in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Asserting the contributions of tribal society in shaping India’s independence, Modi reiterated the government's focus on ensuring tribal welfare, with increased support for education, health, and income generation. He also highlighted efforts to protect and promote tribal heritage, including the creation of tribal museums and the establishment of a global center for traditional medicine.

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