The Committee on Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, currently on a three-day study tour of Arunachal Pradesh, called on the Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tesam Pongte Tutsa, at the Assembly Secretariat in Itanagar.

The visiting delegation, led by Chairman Vikas Kumar Munda, included Jharkhand MLAs Louis Marandi and Jairam Kumar Mahto. During their visit, the delegates held a comprehensive discussion with Speaker Tesam Pongte on the functioning, procedures, and best practices of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

In a ceremonial gesture, Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and Secretary Tadar Meena felicitated the delegates with mementos, symbolizing the spirit of democratic camaraderie between the two states.

The interaction centered around the evolution of legislative procedures, use of digital technologies in Assembly operations, and institutional transparency — all of which reflect Arunachal's strides toward modern, efficient governance.



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The visiting committee members were also taken on a guided tour of key facilities within the Assembly complex, including the Main Assembly Hall, the Assembly Museum, and the Library. These visits allowed the delegation to interact with officers and staff of the Assembly Secretariat, gaining firsthand insights into the administrative and institutional mechanisms that support the legislature’s day-to-day functions.

As part of their itinerary, the Jharkhand delegation will also visit the scenic Ziro Valley, known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. This leg of the visit aims to offer the delegates a glimpse of Arunachal Pradesh’s social and environmental diversity in addition to its political and institutional landscape.

The visit underscores the value of inter-legislative exchanges in strengthening the federal structure of India by enabling mutual learning and fostering greater cooperation among states. The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly's willingness to showcase its progress in digital infrastructure and democratic functioning reflects its commitment to institutional openness and modernisation.