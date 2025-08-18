KASA lodges police complaint over harassment of Arunachali student in West Bengal

The Kolkata Arunachal Students Association (KASA) has filed a police complaint against a student of a private university in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district for allegedly harassing and racially targeting her Arunachali roommate.

The incident, which occurred on August 16, has sparked concerns of racial discrimination against students from the Northeast.

According to the complaint lodged at Barasat police station, the accused allegedly accessed the victim’s phone without permission and circulated objectionable content in the university’s WhatsApp group. KASA further alleged that the accused repeatedly made racist comments, instigated arguments, and directed derogatory remarks at the student’s Arunachali identity.



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In its statement, the association said that the harassment caused “severe mental agony, distress, and humiliation” to the victim. It added that the matter highlights broader issues of racial prejudice faced by students from the Northeast in educational institutions outside the region.

KASA has urged the police to register a formal case against the accused and ensure strict action. The association also appealed to authorities to adopt stronger measures to protect Northeastern students from racial abuse and discrimination on campuses.