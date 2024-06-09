Kiren Rijiju was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister as part of Narendra Modi's third-term government on Sunday, June 9. Joining the Prime Minister-elect and other ministers, Rijiju's induction into the Modi Cabinet 3.0 marks a significant continuation of his political journey.

Rijiju, an influential politician from Arunachal Pradesh, has been a member of the Lok Sabha representing Arunachal West since 2014, and previously from 2004 to 2009. His extensive ministerial experience includes serving as the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs from 2014 to 2019, MoS for Minority Affairs from 2019 to 2021, MoS (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019 to 2021, and as the Law Minister from 2021 to 2023. Currently, he holds the position of Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences, a role he assumed on May 18, 2023.

Rijiju's tenure as Law Minister was notable for several controversies, particularly his clashes with the judiciary over issues such as judge appointments, judicial accountability, and court vacations. His outspoken stance led to a public debate with the judiciary, especially regarding the collegium system for appointing judges. Despite these challenges, Rijiju has maintained a prominent role in Modi's administration since the BJP came to power in 2014.

At 51, Rijiju's political career has been marked by his rise from a junior minister with independent charge of Youth Affairs and Sports to a Cabinet rank minister. His unexpected promotion to Law Minister in July 2021, despite not being part of the legal community, was a significant milestone. However, his tenure saw heated exchanges with the judiciary, culminating in the collegium making the government's objections public for the first time.

Rijiju's latest role as the Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences continues his trajectory of holding key positions in the Modi government, underscoring his importance in the current administration.

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