Man who went missing while fishing in Arunachal’s West Siang found dead

The body of a 28-year-old man who went missing while fishing in the Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district was recovered on Monday morning, police confirmed.

The deceased, identified as Limin Ingo, had accidentally slipped into the river and was swept away by strong currents around 2 pm on August 1. He was fishing with two friends at the time, but they were unable to save him despite their efforts.

According to Aalo police station officer-in-charge Yomken Riram, locals spotted Ingo’s body from Patum Bridge. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately alerted and recovered the body around 10:30 am.



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A coordinated search operation had been underway since the incident, involving the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police. Hundreds of residents from nearby villages, including Paya, Kabu, Patum, and Logum Jini, along with people from Aalo town, had joined the search effort.

Authorities expressed gratitude to the local communities for their support and confirmed that the body has been handed over to the family following completion of formalities.