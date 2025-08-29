Manipur warns bus operators to grant mandatory fare concessions for the disabled

The Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Manipur, has issued a stern directive to all bus operators in the state to strictly comply with fare concessions mandated for persons with disabilities, warning of legal action against violators.

The public notice, issued on August 28, recalled that the State Transport Department had in June 2022 ordered 100 per cent concession in bus fares for persons with disabilities holding a valid disability certificate or UDID card showing 40 per cent or more disability. Additionally, one companion travelling with a person with disability is entitled to a 50 per cent fare concession.

However, the Commissioner’s office said it had received “several complaints” that most private bus operators were ignoring the notification, thereby depriving persons with disabilities of their lawful rights.



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State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities noted that under Section 82 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the office is empowered to monitor, protect, and enforce the rights of disabled persons. The directive made clear that any authority, operator, or employee found violating the order would face legal proceedings and stringent action under the law.

The Commissioner also appealed to transport operators to act with responsibility, empathy, and sensitivity. “The dignity, equality, and rights of persons with disabilities must be upheld, ensuring their full participation in society without discrimination or denial of entitlements,” the notice stated.