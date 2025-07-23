Mass protest yields result: Arunachal appoints 33 teachers to Longding district after massive campaign

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has appointed 33 teachers to Longding district schools following a powerful district-wide protest organised by the Longding District Students' Union (LDSU) on July 4.

The move was confirmed by Longding Deputy Commissioner Kunal Yadav (IAS), marking a significant response to the growing demand for quality education in the region.

The protest, led by LDSU President Nokphe Pansa, General Secretary Mannai Wangsu, and Education Secretary Abo Nganam, brought all village schools under a common voice: "We Need Teachers," "No Teachers, No Class," "No Teacher, No Education." These slogans became the heartbeat of the movement, resonating through classrooms and community grounds alike.

Thousands of students, teachers, and villagers rallied across the district, highlighting the acute shortage of Primary, Trained Graduate, and Post Graduate Teachers that had hampered learning outcomes and school functioning.



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In response, the state government acted swiftly, deploying 33 teachers to schools across Longding. The timely appointments reflect both administrative will and the power of collective civic pressure.

The LDSU extended heartfelt thanks to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and his department for their prompt intervention, and to the district administration for its steadfast support. “This was not just a protest—it was a people’s movement for education,” the Union said in a statement. “And today, we have proven that when a community speaks together, the system listens.”

The LDSU reiterated its commitment to continue advocating for long-term reforms in the education sector and ensuring that no child in Longding is left behind.