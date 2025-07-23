“Pride of Keyi Panyor” badge launched to honour teachers’ service amid hardships

In a heartfelt tribute to the selfless dedication of educators in some of the remotest parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the District Administration of Keyi Panyor, in collaboration with the local MLA and community leaders, launched the “Pride of Keyi Panyor” badge during a Teachers’ Felicitation Programme held at GHSS Yazali.

The newly introduced badge symbolizes official recognition and gratitude for the enduring contribution of teachers across the district. Holders of this badge will now receive first priority in all public utility services within the district — a gesture of respect for their commitment to uplifting the education system in challenging conditions.

The initiative was fulfilled as per an earlier promise made during last year’s Teachers’ Day celebration. Addressing the gathering, MLA of Yachuli constituency Toko Tatung, joined by his wife Ayangla Toko, applauded the relentless efforts of educators, noting that many have worked beyond the call of duty to transform local schools.



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Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta led the felicitation ceremony, honouring teachers who have made notable contributions beyond the classroom. Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, ZPC Likha Sangchhore, and PRI leaders also participated in motivating and acknowledging the teachers' vital role.

As part of the event, school toppers of Class V, VIII, and X from across Keyi Panyor were felicitated to boost academic morale. The administration also announced that these meritorious students will be taken on an educational tour to premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS to widen their academic vision and aspirations.

The celebration marked not just an award ceremony but a community-wide affirmation of the crucial role teachers play in shaping society, especially in under-resourced and remote regions like Keyi Panyor.