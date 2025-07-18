Massive fire destroys residential property in Yingkiong, Upper Siang district

A major fire incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Upper Market, Yingkiong in Arunachal resulting in the complete destruction of a residential structure.

The blaze reportedly began around 5:30 AM and rapidly engulfed the dwelling, leaving no belongings recoverable.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported. The prompt and coordinated response from the Fire and Emergency Services, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local residents was instrumental in containing the fire and preventing its spread to adjacent properties.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and is currently under investigation. Meanwhile, the District Administration has extended immediate relief to the affected family and arranged temporary accommodation at a designated relief camp.

Authorities have assured continued support and necessary assistance to those impacted by the incident.



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