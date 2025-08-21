MoS Home inaugurates Rs 56 crore ITBP infra projects in Arunachal

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, today inaugurated six major infrastructure projects of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of Anand Mohan, IPS, DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, senior officials of ITBP, and representatives of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which executed the projects.

The inaugurated projects, with a combined cost of ₹56 crore, include the Gazetted Officers and Subordinate Officers Mess and Stables for Horses at the Animal Training School (ATS) in Lohitpur, ASI accommodation at the 31st Battalion in Yupia, an Administrative Block and GOs’ Mess at the North East Frontier HQ in Itanagar, a 10-bedded Hospital at the 20th Battalion in Aalo, and an SOs Mess at the 49th Battalion in Basar.

These facilities, designed to enhance residential, training, medical, and operational support, are part of ITBP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure in frontier regions. Officials said the new projects will significantly contribute to the operational efficiency, welfare, and morale of ITBP personnel deployed along the strategically vital Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.



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Addressing the gathering, MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised ITBP for its discipline, courage, and dedication in safeguarding the nation’s borders under challenging conditions. He assured that the Government of India remains committed to modernising Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) through infrastructure upgrades and welfare initiatives.

On behalf of the Director General, ITBP, Inspector General Ashish Kumar extended gratitude to the Government of India for the continued support and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to serving the nation with integrity and professionalism.

The ceremony was attended by senior ITBP officers, state government dignitaries, officials from CPWD and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), as well as representatives of the district administration.

