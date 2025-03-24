A tragic case of suspected arson in Sanglo Putung-III village, near Itanagar, has resulted in the horrific deaths of a mother and her son, who were trapped inside their burning home.

Authorities have identified the victims as Lt. Ruhik Tame (26), son of Lt. Ruhi Taram, and Lt. Ruhi Yania (65), wife of Lt. Ruhi Taram.

The devastating incident was reported in the early hours of March 23, 2025, at approximately 6:40 AM, when local authorities received an emergency call regarding a fire engulfing a house in the village. Upon arrival at the scene, responders discovered the charred remains of the two victims inside the destroyed structure.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Tash Nako (23), the wife of the deceased Ruhik Tame, may have been involved in the incident.

Based on initial findings, she has been taken into custody for questioning.

A case has been registered under Sections 103 and 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), confirmed the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar.



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Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the motive behind the suspected arson and the circumstances leading to this horrific tragedy.

The SP further stated that forensic experts have been deployed to gather evidence from the crime scene, and eyewitness accounts are being recorded to piece together the sequence of events.

Residents of Sanglo Putung-III have been left in shock and grief over the gruesome deaths. Community members have called for a swift and transparent investigation to ensure justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the case.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.