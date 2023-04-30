Miss Nabam Namdek has been crowned as Miss Arunachal 2023 on April 29 while Rachel Aran and Ibi Kena have been named as 1st and 2nd runners-up at a grand finale of Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023 in the Namsai district of the state.

The event is organized by the Miss Arunachal organization, under the aegis of the Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration (AGCI) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, where Arunachal Chief Minister Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the event as a Chief Guest.

The entire event was a celebration of diversity and unity, upheld with great zeal.

Addressing the event, Mein stated that Arunachal Pradesh, with its 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with its unique identity, is a perfect example of "Unity in Diversity," reflecting the motto of the organizer.

''The theme for the Miss Arunachal Pageant, "Flaunting Diversity and Celebrating Unity," complements this sentiment perfectly,'' he added.

Mein also emphasized that although the state is making rapid progress in connectivity, roads, railways, hydro-power, and telecommunications under the double-engine government, the promising talent of Arunachal's youths is more exciting to witness.

Furthermore, to encourage and motivate these talents, the government is introducing the Achiever's Award with a budget of Rs 1 crore in the upcoming year.

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