The State Election Commission, Nagaland on March 9 issued a notification for the conduct of elections to three municipal councils and 36 town councils in the state with a 33 per cent reservation of seats for women on May 16.

The counting of votes will be taken up on May 19.

Notifying the election programme, state election commissioner T Mhabemo Yanthan said publication of the election programme has been fixed on March 9, the period of filing of nominations from April 3 to April 10, posting of a consolidated list of nominations April 11, scrutiny of nomination papers April 12 and April 13, posting of the list of validly nominated candidates April 14, application for revision of the order of the authority scrutinising the nominations from April 17 to April 20, the decision on revision application April 21, last date for withdrawal of candidature April 24, publication of list of contesting candidates and list of polling stations April 24, date of poll May 16, re-poll (if any) May 18 and counting and declaration of results May 19.

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The notification said the electoral rolls for the ensuing elections to the municipal councils and town councils have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date and finally published on November 24, 2022. It said copies of the electoral roll can be had from the respective returning officers of the municipal councils and town councils.

The Nagaland government, vide a notification dated March 9, 2023, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 25 (I) of the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, has issued direction to the State Election Commission to hold elections to constitute the municipal councils and town councils in the state with 33 per cent reservation of seats for women.