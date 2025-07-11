Namdapha Tiger Reserve to lose 310 hectares for Arunachal frontier highway, wildlife experts raise alarm

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has cleared a proposal to divert 310 hectares of core forest land from Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh for the construction of the strategic Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH-913), despite concerns raised over its potential environmental and wildlife impacts.

The land, located in Changlang district, forms part of a proposed stretch connecting NH-215 near Kharsang to the Miao-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar road, close to the India-Myanmar border. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) had sought 248.79 ha for road widening and 61.21 ha for muck disposal.

During a committee meeting on June 26, members H.S. Singh and R. Sukumar along with the state's Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) expressed concern over the felling of approximately 1.55 lakh trees and the lack of a scientifically grounded wildlife mitigation plan, especially regarding the design of underpasses and overpasses for animal movement.

Sukumar acknowledged the road’s strategic value but pointed out that the existing plan uses standard PWD culvert designs, insufficient for wildlife crossings. He also questioned the need for such wide expansion. Singh suggested that the animal passage plan be revised before final approval, though ultimately the project was cleared.



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In defence, the CWW clarified that the road upgrade is only to intermediate laning from a 3.5m width and that the tree count includes undergrowth and poles, not just full-grown trees.

To address wildlife concerns, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has committed to preparing a detailed, site-specific animal passage plan within three months, ensuring future construction includes mitigation based on actual animal movement data.

The NBWL also approved the diversion of 133 hectares of land, including from Eco-sensitive Zones (ESZs) and a tiger corridor in Andhra Pradesh, for a four-lane national highway between Kadapa and Renigunta.

This includes land from the ESZs of Sri Venkateswara and Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Wildlife Sanctuaries, as well as a stretch from the tiger corridor connecting Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve to Sri Venkateswara National Park.



(With Inputs from PTI)