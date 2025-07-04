NCORD meeting held in Namsai to strengthen fight against drug menace

The monthly NCORD (Narcotics Coordination) meeting for July was convened on July 3, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai.

The meeting, attended by the Superintendent of Police, Namsai, and other NCORD committee members, focused on strategies to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the district.

During the brainstorming session, various challenges and solutions related to the growing threat of narcotics were thoroughly discussed.



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The committee emphasised the importance of community participation and inter-agency coordination in addressing the issue effectively.

The NCORD Committee lauded the inspiring initiative taken by three individuals—Chow Kalington Mannow of Nampong village, Chow Montu Chowlu of Nanam Khamyang, and Jenken Ratan of Dadum Jona Village—for voluntarily stepping forward to transform their respective villages into 'Drug-Free Villages'.

The District Administration and District Police assured full support to these volunteers in their noble mission. The committee also encouraged more citizens to come forward and take similar initiatives to build a drug-free society in Namsai.