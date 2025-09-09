New orchid species discovered in Arunachal’s Dibang valley

Researchers have discovered a new orchid species, Hemipilia basifoliata (Orchidaceae), in the remote Myodia region of the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials confirmed on September 9.

The discovery, formally documented in an international science journal, was made in June last year at an altitude of 2,400 metres. Belonging to the genus Hemipilia, the species is recognised for its delicate floral features and bears close resemblance to Hemipilia puberula, which is endemic to the eastern Himalayas. However, researchers have highlighted distinct traits in the new find, including a higher number of flowers, unique floral structures, and glabrous sepals.

The team was led by Dr. Krishna Chowlu from the Botanical Survey of India’s Arunachal Pradesh regional centre, along with Jambey Tsering of the Orchid Research Centre under the state’s Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, and co-authors Abbareddy Nageswarao Rao, K. Ahmed Kabeer, and Ajit Ray. Detailed morphological descriptions and photographic documentation of the plant and its floral parts have been included in the publication.



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Significantly, only a handful of flowering individuals were observed in the wild, underlining the species’ extremely limited presence in India and raising urgent calls for conservation. Experts stressed that fragile habitats in the Eastern Himalayas face growing ecological pressures that threaten rare and endemic species.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the scientists on the achievement. “Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Krishna Chowlu and his team on the remarkable discovery of a new orchid species, Hemipilia basifoliata, from Myodia, Dibang Valley. Such achievements not only bring pride to Arunachal Pradesh but also reinforce our responsibility to protect and conserve our natural heritage,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Arunachal Pradesh, part of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot, is already home to more than 600 documented orchid species, cementing its status as one of India’s richest orchid habitats.