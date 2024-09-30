Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman virtually inaugurated projects worth ₹86 crores from the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar. The event was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also participated in a review meeting on state finances chaired by the Union Minister.

The review meeting focused on forward planning to strengthen the state’s revenue, highlighting the year-on-year increase in revenue collections over the past few years. Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the importance of strategic financial planning to sustain this growth trajectory.

In addition to the inauguration, the virtual foundation laying of several Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) projects was conducted. These projects, amounting to over ₹86 crores, include the upgradation of district hospitals in Khonsa and Changlang, construction of a road in Pasighat, flood protection and sheet piling at Deobeel, and cluster Minor Irrigation Projects (MIPs) in Lower Siang.

“These projects are crucial for strengthening our grassroots infrastructure,” stated Union Minister Sitharaman. “They will not only improve healthcare and connectivity but also enhance flood protection measures, ensuring a better quality of life for the residents of Arunachal Pradesh.”

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