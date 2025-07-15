Nyishi youth association condemns Roing killing, calls for swift justice

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent killing of a Mishing youth in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, describing the incident as “barbaric and tragic.”

The association expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended its solidarity to the bereaved family and the entire Mishing community.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, ANYA President Jamru Ruja urged the public to maintain peace and let the law take its due course. “Justice must be served swiftly and fairly. We appeal to the State Government and law enforcement agencies to take strict and immediate action against the perpetrator(s) as per the law,” the statement read.

The association also made a heartfelt appeal to protestors, requesting them not to harm or inconvenience innocent commuters or individuals during demonstrations. “No innocent person should suffer because of the wrong committed by one,” it added.



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Highlighting the importance of communal harmony, ANYA firmly discouraged any attempt to generalise blame based on community lines. “A criminal has no caste, creed, or community. Let us uphold peace, justice, and unity above all,” said Ruja.

The youth association reiterated its stand against such heinous acts and emphasised that there is no place for such perpetrators in society. The call comes amid rising tensions in the region following the incident, with several groups staging protests demanding justice.

ANYA's statement serves as a timely call for restraint, accountability, and collective healing during a sensitive time for the communities involved.

