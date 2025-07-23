Oil boom beckons Arunachal's Mer and Gadum: Huge deposits discovered

A wave of cautious optimism has swept across Mer and Gadum villages under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district after Oil India Ltd’s recent surveys indicated the presence of significant oil reserves beneath the region.

During a recent visit, 39th Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, accompanied by ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang and other officials, inspected the identified exploration sites and interacted with villagers.

Speaking at the site, MLA Tayeng and DC Jiwani called the residents of Mer and Gadum “fortunate” and urged them to maintain unity and avoid internal disputes over land ownership.

“If confirmed, the discovery of oil here could change the economic future of these villages. The benefits will reach each household, provided the exploration and drilling proceed smoothly,” said Tayeng. He reminded villagers of the economic boom that towns like Digboi in Assam experienced following oil discovery and development.

During the visit, the team observed structures and markers already erected by Oil India Ltd at the proposed drilling points. The local leaders reiterated the importance of resolving any land disputes internally and without political interference, so as not to delay or derail the project.



Also Read: Khandu reaffirms digital push to cleanse governance, restore trust in Arunachal

However, the optimism is tempered by logistical challenges. Arunav Baruah, Chief General Manager (Frontier Exploration) of Oil India Ltd., confirmed that while seismic data shows the presence of hydrocarbon reserves, the actual drilling cannot proceed until essential infrastructure — notably a bridge over the Taro-Tamak river and all-weather roads — is constructed. “Without proper road connectivity and transport links, it is impossible to move the heavy drilling equipment required for further exploration,” Baruah stated.

Oil India Ltd has already held meetings with Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and MLA Oken Tayeng to request support in fast-tracking infrastructure development. The company is also pressing the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for the necessary financial sanction. Baruah added that Oil India hopes to commence on-site activity by November 2025 if infrastructure bottlenecks are resolved in time.

In the meantime, ownership disputes have emerged around the land earmarked for exploration. Former Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng has reportedly filed an application for a Land Possession Certificate (LPC) claiming the area as private land. However, several villagers from Mer have submitted a written objection to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, stating the land in question is community-owned. The villagers have urged authorities not to issue any LPC until boundary disputes are resolved locally.

Despite these challenges, the mood in Mer and Gadum remains hopeful. For decades, the region has remained isolated due to a lack of roads and bridges, with residents still relying on ferry boats to reach markets, health centers, and administrative offices. The rivers Taro-Tamak, Siang, and Sikang/Dibang encircle the region, making basic travel and communication a daily struggle — especially during monsoon.

Now, with the potential of oil extraction and related development, villagers believe their long-neglected area could soon emerge as a vital hub in the state’s economic landscape. In addition to economic upliftment, the successful tapping of domestic oil reserves in the region could contribute to reducing India’s dependence on foreign oil imports — a point also echoed by Oil India officials.

While the road ahead is uncertain, the discovery has brought newfound hope to a region long bypassed by development. Whether that hope translates into reality will depend on swift government action, community cooperation, and resolution of disputes that threaten to stall progress.