Operation Dawn 2.0: Peddler arrested with heroin, cash and cartridges in Pasighat

In a major breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, the East Siang Police on September 12 apprehended a drug peddler from Yagrung village and seized heroin, cash, and ammunition during a coordinated raid.

The accused, identified as Gonong Taloh, son of Ojing Taloh of Yagrung, Pasighat, was caught following a meticulously planned operation by the ADS East Siang team in coordination with the Anti-Drugs Warriors, Pasighat, led by Gumin Mize. Acting on intelligence inputs, an undercover buyer was deployed to approach the peddler, who was then caught red-handed.

The operation, led by ADS In-charge DSP Ayup Boko along with SI K. Tangha, Ct. K. Perme, and Ct. K. Ninu, was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Oter Gao.

The following items were seized during the operation:

9.67 grams of suspected heroin

₹17,800 in cash

Six tobacco containers



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Three transparent vials

23 live cartridges (12 Gauge, 70 mm)

One smartphone

The accused and the seized items were handed over to Pasighat Police Station, where a case has been registered under PSGT/PS/C/No.76/2025, U/S 21(b) NDPS Act read with Section 25 (1-B)(a) of the Arms Act. Investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, lauded the ADS team for the successful operation and reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related crimes. He urged the public to remain vigilant and extend cooperation to authorities in the fight against the drug menace.