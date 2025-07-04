Palm oil plantation drive and custom hiring centre inaugurated in Papum Pare's Banderdewa

A Mega Oil Palm Plantation Programme under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) was held today at Gorubanda, Banderdewa Circle in Papum Pare district, along with the inauguration of a Custom Hiring Centre (CHC).

The event was organized in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Patanjali Foods Limited.

The programme was graced by Gabriel D Wangsu, Minister for Agriculture & Allied Departments, as the Chief Guest, and Nabam Yakum, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Papum Pare, as the Guest of Honour.



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The event was also attended by key dignitaries, including Vishakha Yadav (IAS), Secretary of Agriculture, and Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district, reflecting the state government's commitment to strengthening the edible oil ecosystem and promoting farm mechanization.

The launch of the plantation drive and CHC marks a significant step towards boosting oil palm cultivation and making agricultural machinery more accessible to local farmers through shared-use models. The initiative aims to empower farmers, enhance productivity, and contribute to self-reliance in edible oil production.