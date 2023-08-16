Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on August 16 organized one day sit in Dharna at the tennis court IG Park Itanagar demanding revocation of the suspension order of its chairman Techi Puru.

PAJSC further demanded to immediately resolve all the Issues related to APPSCE paper leak scams.

It is worth mentioning that it's been a year since the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSCE) paper leakage scandal, however, the aggrieved aspirants along with the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) discontent with the investigation's slow pace.

Last year, allegations of exam paper leaks put a shade over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination recruitment process.

Various social activists, aspirants, and parents participated in the Dharna.

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