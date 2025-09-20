Parong village backs Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, signs MoU for pre-feasibility report

Community support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) received a fresh boost on Saturday as Parong village formally endorsed the initiative by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Pradesh government for the preparation of the project’s pre-feasibility report (PFR).

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who oversees power and hydropower portfolios, highlighted the significance of the development, noting that over 62% of households in Parong had extended their support. "The signing of the MoU by the people of Parong is a significant step forward. This reflects our collective belief that the project will bring meaningful development and new opportunities to the region," he said.

The ceremony was attended by key dignitaries including state RD & Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Development Committee (SUMPDC) Chairman Tamiyo Taga, Hydropower Commissioner Sonam Chombey, and Planning and Investment Commissioner Ankur Garg.



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Local residents expressed optimism about the benefits the project could bring. Taram Jerang said, "We, the residents of Parong, are hopeful that by supporting the MoU for PFR, our village will see real progress." Similarly, Tamat Pabin remarked, "We see this as a step toward a brighter future for Siang and Arunachal Pradesh."

Declared a national project by the Centre in 2008, SUMP is envisioned as a transformative initiative for Arunachal Pradesh and the broader northeast, aiming to harness the hydroelectric potential of the Siang River while ensuring sustainable water management. The project is expected to generate employment, improve infrastructure, and strengthen socio-economic development while respecting cultural and environmental sensitivities.

Parong’s endorsement adds to a growing wave of local support, following earlier MoUs signed by four other villages—Pangkang, Riga, Riew, and Begging—for the PFR process.