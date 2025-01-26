Yingkiong, a remote town in Arunachal Pradesh near the Indo-China border, marked the 76th Republic Day with grandeur and enthusiasm on Sunday, January 26. The celebrations took place at the district headquarters of Upper Siang, where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rajib Chiduni hoisted the national flag.





The ceremony was graced by Alo Libang, MLA of the 34th Tuting-Yingkiong constituency, along with other distinguished guests.





The event began with the ADC saluting the tricolor as the national anthem resonated through the venue. Following the flag-hoisting, a grand parade was held, led by Sub-Inspectors Anong Apang and Kioa Robin. Participants included contingents from the police, NCC, and students from various public and private schools, as well as members of the Arunprabha Self-Help Group, who donned vibrant traditional attire.



In a gesture of recognition, ADC Chiduni presented certificates to several recipients for their notable contributions. The day continued with cultural performances by school children, youth, and women, showcasing the region's rich heritage and adding a festive spirit to the occasion.





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