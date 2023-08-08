Fresh reports of firing have been reported from Manipur's Bishnupur district as armed miscreants exchange heavy firing on August 7, as per police.

The Manipur police on its Twitter handle wrote, "Exchange of fire between armed miscreants occurred at Mualngat, Terakhongsangbi areas, Gothol, Pholjang and Kwakta Ward No. 8 areas. Security Forces retaliated and repelled the miscreants. Search operations were also conducted in the adjoining areas by Security forces in which 9 arms were recovered."



Also Read: Manipur: Police to take charge of checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhal on Bishnupur-Kangvai Road

A total of 122 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 843 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

The Manipur government has decided to withdraw Assam Rifles (AR) from Moirang Lamkhai in the Bishupur district.

The order was passed by Manipur ADGP L Kailun.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

