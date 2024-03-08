Final preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Tana Hali Tara, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Doimukh and member of the arrangement committee, stated that the Prime Minister will address the public at Indira Gandhi Park.

The park has a seating capacity of 65,000 people, however, the government anticipates over 70,000 attendees eager to witness the Prime Minister's speech and the inauguration of 42 mega projects worth 40,000 crores.

The projects include the eagerly awaited Sela tunnel, which will connect Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh without passing through the often snowstorm-affected Sela Pass, thereby facilitating smoother commuting.



Also Read: Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for projects worth 41,000 crore, officials directed to attend event

The MLA also expressed confidence in the re-election of the Pema Khandu government with a 'rocket engine' majority, a step up from the previous 'double engine' government.

He further predicted landslide victories for Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao.