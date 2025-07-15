PMO director reviews Khelo India progress in Arunachal, flags grassroots challenges

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Director Rugved Milind Thakur on Monday visited the Khelo India-accredited centre in Arunachal Pradesh to assess the implementation of Khelo India schemes and the status of grassroots sports development in the state.

Thakur was joined by Ananya Sharma, Assistant Director of Khelo India (SAI) from the Guwahati regional office, along with senior state sports officials. The team’s visit focused on evaluating on-ground progress, identifying best practices, understanding challenges, and gathering data for evidence-based improvements in the scheme’s implementation.

During the visit, Thakur held an interactive session with over 30 budding badminton players, senior coaches, and members of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), gaining firsthand insights into the successes and gaps in the current system. The visit marked his maiden trip to the state in this capacity.



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ASBA Secretary General and Arunachal Olympic Association office bearer Bamang Tago delivered a comprehensive presentation on the state's sports ecosystem. He laid out a five-year strategic roadmap focusing on bolstering grassroots infrastructure and talent development, especially for the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) mission.

However, Tago raised concerns regarding the location of Khelo India multipurpose halls in Arunachal. He pointed out that several facilities, though fully funded by the Centre at approximately ₹8 crore each, were built far from district headquarters, making them less accessible to athletes and stakeholders.

The delegation took note of these issues and commended the state’s proactive measures in rolling out Khelo India initiatives. They lauded the collaboration between local authorities and sports bodies in cultivating a strong sports culture in the region.

The visit reflects the central government’s ongoing commitment to inclusive sports development, particularly in empowering youth in India’s remote and northeastern regions.