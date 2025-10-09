Public hearing for 1,000 MW Naying Hydro Project in Arunachal to be held on Nov 12

The environmental public hearing for the proposed 1,000 MW Naying hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district will be held on November 12, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a circular issued by Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Tungee Loya, the public hearing will take place at the Yapik community hall, inviting local residents to express their views and concerns about the project.

The Naying project, to be developed by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), is designed as a run-of-the-river scheme on the Siyom (Yomgo) river. The project will include the construction of a concrete dam, an underground powerhouse, and a tunnel. Construction work is expected to begin around 2028, with commissioning targeted for 2032.

Once completed, the hydroelectric project is expected to generate approximately 4,966.77 million units of electricity annually. The project had received clearance from the Central Electricity Authority in 2013, but work was delayed due to environmental and social concerns.



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Authorities said the project requires the diversion of significant forest land and may lead to the loss of thousands of trees, raising apprehensions among local communities about its ecological and social implications.

On October 7, during the Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme at Miao in Changlang district, the state government announced plans to establish joint venture companies between NEEPCO and the Arunachal Pradesh Hydropower Corporation Limited (APHPCL). The initiative aims to accelerate the state’s hydropower mission under the “Decade of Hydro Power (2025–35)” plan, which seeks to add 10 GW of new capacity in alignment with India’s net-zero targets.



(With inputs from PTI)