Pumping test of Northeast India’s first geothermal well begins in Arunachal’s Dirang

In a landmark development for India’s renewable energy sector, scientists in Arunachal Pradesh have begun the pumping test of Northeast India’s first geothermal production well at Dirang in West Kameng district.

The initiative marks a major stride in the region’s pursuit of clean and sustainable energy alternatives.

The testing is being carried out by a team from the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), led by its Director Tana Tage, under the expert supervision of Dr. Rajinder Bhasin, Geotechnical Engineer from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), Oslo, and a geothermal exploration specialist from Geotropy, Iceland.

According to CESHS, this crucial testing phase aims to assess the sustainability and productivity of the geothermal reservoir beneath Dirang — a step that could unlock the region’s vast geothermal potential. The findings will help determine the feasibility of Ground Source Heat Pump (GSHP) applications for building heating and cooling systems, wellness tourism ventures such as hot spring spas, and agro-processing units for drying fruits, meat, and other local produce.



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Experts say the successful completion of this test could pave the way for region-specific renewable energy solutions across the Eastern Himalayas, reducing reliance on conventional power sources while boosting eco-tourism and local livelihoods.

If proven viable, Dirang’s geothermal project could become a model for sustainable energy exploration in other Himalayan regions of India.