Robin Hibu, a distinguished IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh and former Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi, has reached a significant milestone in his career with his promotion to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP). Hibu's promotion is historic, as he becomes the first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh to attain this prestigious position.

This achievement has been met with widespread acclaim. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and numerous citizens have extended their congratulations to Hibu, celebrating his remarkable accomplishment.

Hibu, from the 1993 batch (47 RR) of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, currently serves as the Chairman of Vigilance, Transportation Safety Wing, and the BOF Recruitment Office of Delhi Police. Despite the promotion, the specific state where he will serve as DGP remains undecided.

In an exclusive statement to Pratidin Time, Hibu expressed his joy over the promotion, saying, "I have received information about my appointment as Director General of Police. It is yet to be ascertained where the appointment has been made."

While there is speculation that Hibu might be appointed in his home state of Arunachal Pradesh, other possibilities include Mizoram, Chandigarh, and Goa. The uncertainty surrounding his posting has generated excitement and curiosity among his supporters.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Robin Hibu was honored with the 'Achiever Award' by the Sadin-Pratidin Group in 2022 for 'Excellence in Public Service'. Hibu's promotion underscores his dedication, hard work, and significant contributions to public service, serving as an inspiration and setting a high benchmark in the Indian Police Service.

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