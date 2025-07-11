Man accused of sexually assaulting four teenage girls lynched by mob in Arunachal

A disturbing incident occurred in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, where a man accused of raping four teenage girls was killed by a mob.

The accused, a labourer from a construction site near Mount Carmel School, was reportedly sexually harassing students in a nearby hostel. Following the revelation of these accusations, the Roing police detained the suspect.

However, the local community, outraged by the allegations, took drastic action.

The accused was identified by the police after complaints surfaced regarding the harassment of three to four teenagers. Despite the authorities' intervention, the angered locals were unsatisfied with the detention and demanded immediate justice. This led to a tense situation as residents gathered outside the police station, resulting in an escalation of events.



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The situation intensified when the mob surrounded the police station and forcibly extracted the accused from custody. The mob then proceeded to beat the man to death, demonstrating the severe emotions and actions provoked by the incident. This event marks a significant instance of mob justice, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order in such volatile situations.

This incident has prompted a closer examination of community relations with law enforcement in Roing. The authorities are now faced with the task of addressing the repercussions of this vigilante action, ensuring that legal processes are respected, and preventing future instances of mob violence.

The need for restoring public trust in judicial procedures is evident in light of recent events.