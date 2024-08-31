Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer, will replace Dharmendra as the new Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.

Yadav, currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, will take over from Dharmendra, who has been transferred to Delhi.

Yadav, also known as 'SS Yadav,' has previously served in Arunachal Pradesh as Project Director and Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng district from 1998 to 2000.

Originally from Haryana, Yadav holds a postgraduate degree in Animal Husbandry, an MBA from Delhi University, and an MPA from the University of Minnesota, USA.



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