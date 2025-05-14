In a significant step toward last-mile governance, the flagship outreach programme Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 was conducted at Kaho—the first village of India—located in Anjaw district along the India-China border.

Minister for IPR & Labour Nyato Dukam and local MLA cum Minister for Women & Child Development and Science & Technology Dasanglu Pul were present at the event, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring public services reach even the remotest corners of Arunachal Pradesh.

Inaugurated by Minister Dukam, the programme saw enthusiastic participation from citizens and officials, including Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul, DC Anjaw, SP Anjaw, BJP district president Bakhetso Tawsik, and ZPM Dasanglu Pul.



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Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 aims to provide doorstep delivery of essential government schemes and services, ensuring that no eligible citizen is left behind.

The initiative aligns with the vision of a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh by improving ease of living and strengthening grassroots governance.

The successful camp at Kaho follows the recent milestone event at Wessang and continues the state-wide campaign to bring governance closer to people, especially in border and hard-to-reach regions.