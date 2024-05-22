A vessel named MT Veeradatta, transporting construction materials, has submerged in the Subansiri River. The incident has prompted immediate action from the involved construction company, which has successfully salvaged a portion of the sunken ship.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining sections of the vessel and its cargo. The cause of the sinking and the extent of material loss are currently under investigation. Further details will be provided as the situation develops.



It is a developing story. More details awaited

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