A disturbing incident occurred at the Junitilla Police Reserve in Karimganj, where Lance Naik (LNK) Jagatjyoti Dey, responsible for managing rifles and ammunition, attempted suicide by inflicting severe injuries on himself. Dey attempted to take his own life by slashing his neck and genitals

The injured officer was initially rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital but was later transferred to Silchar Medical College Hospital due to excessive bleeding and deteriorating condition.

Dey’s role as the caretaker of rifles and the magazine at the Junitilla Police Reserve had him in charge of crucial duties. The incident took place early this morning, and the reasons behind his drastic action remain unknown.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to this tragic event, while medical professionals work to stabilize his condition.

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