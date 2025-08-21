Siang flood warriors celebrate success of community-led flood control works in Borguli

The Siang Flood Warriors (SFW), a community-driven initiative that spearheaded nearly one and a half months of voluntary flood control works in Borguli and Old Borguli villages during May and June this year, celebrated its “Success Day” on Wednesday at Mebo.

The event was attended by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, ECMM Mission Manager and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Olen Megu Damin, and other dignitaries.

The community-initiated voluntary flood control works were successful; the boulder spurs and guide bunds are impactful, and erosion is no more taking place at the WRC field areas of Borguli village.

Hosted at the residence of SFW founder and commander Gekong Pertin and his wife, Anne Badu Pertin, the celebration was organised by Radang Sirum, Mingkeng Sirum, and Mijing Sirum of Borguli village. Residents of Borguli, who face recurring devastation from the mighty Siang River every year, expressed deep gratitude to Pertin for leading the voluntary effort in the absence of government funding.



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Speaking on the occasion, Pertin recalled that his commitment to launch SFW was made during the School Week Memorial Programme in April 2025. With contributions from more than 148 individuals, the initiative raised ₹15.53 lakh, alongside Pertin’s personal contribution of ₹5.83 lakh. These funds facilitated the construction of a 70-metre spur and a 50-metre guide bund. Contributions also came from Mebo Sawmill Union, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, and technical support from officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD).

Pertin revealed that while around ₹30 lakh was spent, the engineering department assessed the value of works completed at nearly ₹5 crore—achieved largely due to voluntary labour and community participation. “It was the collective effort of villagers who toiled to protect their homes and their lifeline—the WRC fields,” he said.

As a mark of respect, Pertin also distributed walking sticks and torches to elderly villagers. Recalling his early days, Olen Megu Damin praised Pertin as someone who had always cared deeply for his community, resigning from his teaching career to serve people more directly.

MLA Oken Tayeng lauded the initiative as a shining example of community solidarity. He urged flood-affected villages to emulate such unity and work for the collective good, setting aside political differences.