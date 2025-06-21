Siang police rescue trafficked Arunachal girls from Raipur, Nagaland man held

Siang District Police of Arunachal Pradesh have successfully rescued two minor girls, aged 15 and 17, who were trafficked from Boleng to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, under the false pretext of job opportunities. The accused, Mughaka Awomi (21) from Dimapur, Nagaland, has been arrested for orchestrating the trafficking through deceptive social media interactions.

The incident came to light after Obuk Jerang, father of one of the victims, filed a missing person report at Boleng Police Station on June 10. Upon registering the case under BLG/PS/Case No. 20/25, the police swiftly converted the investigation into a human trafficking case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Using technical surveillance, the girls were tracked to Raipur, where they had been abandoned without any employment. The rescue operation, coordinated with Vidhan Sabha Police Station, Raipur, led to their safe recovery on June 15. The girls were temporarily housed at Sakhi Saheli, a government shelter home, before being repatriated to Boleng.



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A police team led by SI Tanu Padung, along with ASI Limi Karga, Constable Prince Kumar Singh, and Lady Constable Pekgam Nyorak, brought the victims back on June 20, after obtaining transit remand from Raipur court. Medical examinations and psychological support via the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Siang, followed.

Investigations revealed that Awomi, working as a cook in Raipur, had targeted the minors via social media, luring them with fake job offers. Officials suspect possible links to a larger trafficking racket and further probes are underway.

SP JK Lego, along with DySP Sange Tenzin and DySP Togum Gongo, lauded the team's effort and urged parents to monitor children's online interactions and raise awareness on the risks of social media exploitation.

The successful rescue highlights the growing threat of digital trafficking tactics and the critical role of community vigilance and inter-state cooperation in safeguarding vulnerable youth.

