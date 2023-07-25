Ahead of the 2024 general election, Citizen Action Party ( CAP) will declare its Chief Ministerial candidate by September 2023, said party president, LP Kafley, on July 25.

"We will try to declare a CM candidate within 2 months and we will focus on power decentralization in all the fields,'' he said during the district executive council meeting in Namchi District at Ravangla.



CAP has organized a series of public meetings and has earned good popularity in a very short period and even the party that it will form its government in 2024.

He further said that the party's 'moola mantra' is 'Reform' in the existing political system.

''There are many loopholes in the SKM-ruled government and there is rampant corruption and functioning of the government and departments so if for the government they will first bring reform in all the fronts,'' he added.

Chief Coordinator Ganesh Rai on July 25 while addressing gathering alleged fund miss-utilization and said, "Sikkim has a total budget of 12,000 crores out of which nearly 50 per cent government spent on salaries and pension and rest funds on the developmental work and from a developmental fund the government is taking away their part or rather percentage. CM is distributing lakhs of money to selected people and we would like to know the source of the money as people have every right to know the same''.

Rai further said that if they voted to power then they will bring new education policy to bring a quality education system.,

''The party has planned the introduction of an Education Block in every Gram Panchayat Unit with VIP status for Principals and Headmaster who will also be the Joint Director and Deputy Director respectively which will be an autonomous body and only work for the betterment of the education system," he added.

President, District Executive Committee, Namchi, Kiran Zimba, Bina Sharma Spokesperson, Narendra Adhikari, Working President, Frontal Organisation, Ongden Tshering Lepcha, Vice President Programme and Policy, CAP Vice President (Coordination) Jigmee Dorjee Bhutia, CAP Spokesperson Mahesh Rai also addressed the gathering today.

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