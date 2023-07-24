Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will show the people what is real 'Paribartan' if voted to power, said party spokesperson DR Giri on July 24 here in Gangtok.

Giri said this while addressing the media briefing following their meeting which was held on July 22 where it passed a 15-point resolution concerning Sikkimese society.

''BJP will show the people what is real 'Paribartan' if voted to power. If you are not aware of the 'Paribartan' then it is the 'moolmantra' of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party. In the name of 'Paribartan' SKM dethroned the 25 years long Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party led by Pawan Chamling,'' he added.

Giri further highlighted all the 15 adopted resolutions and alleged CBI is the need of an hour as corruption has crossed all limits in the state.

''If BJP comes to power then it will restore the law and order as in present government law and order which has deteriorated heavily,'' he added.

The BJP spokesperson said the party will also implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) apart from solving Sikkimese identity and the recently passed Finance Act which has allegedly distorted the identity of Sikkimese.

The resolution which was passed on July 22 focused on several issues such as the constitutional protection of Sikkim, political and social rights, ILP, employment and self-employment, the establishment of good governance, transparency, corruption-free system, youth and women's rights, agriculture, tourism, education and other sectors.

The meeting was attended by State President D R Thapa along with newly appointed Advisors, Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and other office bearers, as well as presidents of various Morchas, Cell coordinators, and state, district, and mandal level office bearers and karyakartas.

Also read: Sikkim: HSP supports inclusion of Lepcha language in eight schedule