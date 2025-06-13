A district-level preparatory meeting for the STOP Diarrhoea Campaign (SDC) 2025 took place today in Tezu, Lohit District.

The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the District Secretariat, was chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the District Health Society, Kesang Ngurup Damo. Emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted that the campaign's success depends heavily on effective inter-departmental cooperation and impactful Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities. He also underscored the significance of community engagement in achieving the campaign's objectives.

In his address, Damo underscored the necessity of resource mobilisation and efficient fund usage. He stressed the need for widespread awareness activities and advocated for a stronger collaboration between ASHA and Anganwadi workers. This collaboration is deemed crucial for accurate data collection and to avoid discrepancies, ultimately aiming for zero diarrhoea-related deaths in the district. The Deputy Commissioner also encouraged innovative approaches to reach remote areas.

The meeting began with a welcome address by Dr. S. Towang, Senior Medical Officer at the Zonal General Hospital Tezu. Dr. Towang outlined the objectives and themes of the SDC 2025 campaign, setting the stage for the subsequent discussions.



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Dr. C.L. Manchay, the District Medical Officer, followed with a comprehensive presentation on the campaign’s goals, strategies, and operational plan. He highlighted the importance of reviewing district-level preparedness, finalising inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms, and clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of all participating departments.

Dr. Manchay also focused on strategies for effective outreach, including the distribution of ORS-Zinc and generating awareness among the masses. This approach is seen as essential to combating childhood diarrhoea effectively in the region. He emphasized the need for continuous monitoring and evaluation to adapt strategies as needed.

The meeting witnessed active participation from the Heads of Departments of various line departments, along with medical officers and field-level health workers. Their involvement marks a unified effort in the fight against childhood diarrhoea, aiming for significant improvements in public health within the district. The collaborative spirit was evident, showcasing a commitment to the campaign's success.