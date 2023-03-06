The Supreme Collegium has put forward the appointment of senior advocate Kardak Ete as a judge of Gauhati High Court.

Justice Nani Tagia who is also the first High Court Judge from the State of Arunachal Pradesh was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 19.11.2018 and subsequently became permanent Judge on 10.11.2020.

Further, Justice Kardak Ete was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on March 13, 2023.

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The chief ministers and governors of the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have accorded with the recommendation.

The Supreme Court Collegium noted, “In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Kardak Ete for elevation to the High Court, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court were consulted.

“For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of Kardak Ete for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.

The report of the Intelligence Bureau indicates that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to integrity. The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.”