Suspected NSCN (K-YA) militant killed in gunfight with Assam Rifles in Arunachal

A suspected cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) was killed in an encounter with Assam Rifles personnel during a routine patrol near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to a senior official, the gunfight occurred between Khogla and Lyangche villages when a patrol party from the Wakka Company Operating Base (COB), under the Khonsa Battalion, came under heavy fire from a concealed ambush set up by suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants in the dense jungle terrain.

"The patrol was suddenly attacked, but the troops reacted swiftly and with commendable composure. They launched an effective counter-assault, compelling the insurgents to retreat and abandon their position," the official said.



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Following the exchange of fire, Assam Rifles troops conducted a search of the area and discovered a temporary insurgent hideout. One suspected militant was found dead, and a substantial cache of war-like stores—including arms, ammunition, and other military-grade supplies—was recovered from the site.

"The scale of the recovery indicates the group’s intent to carry out hostile activities in the region," the official added.

The operation is being seen as a significant success in curbing insurgent threats along the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border.