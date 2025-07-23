Tawang peace march urges Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

In a powerful expression of reverence and solidarity, the All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) led a peace march today from Chhamleng near the Tawang Monastery to Buddha Park, urging the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The march drew wide participation from all sections of society—monks, nuns, Rinpoches, students, NGOs, villagers, and local business leaders—reflecting the deep spiritual bond between Tawang and the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Addressing the crowd at the starting point, revered Rinpoches including Sheling Tulku Rinpoche, Rikya Lhavoe Rinpoche, and Trulku Tenzin Gyurmey Rinpoche spoke alongside ATDSU President Sang Dondu and former president Mindu Tsering. They highlighted the Dalai Lama’s lifetime contributions to world peace, interfaith dialogue, and preservation of India’s Nalanda Buddhist heritage. They noted that His Holiness, despite living in exile for over six decades, proudly calls himself a “Son of India.”



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The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, has occasionally been awarded to global figures like Nelson Mandela and Mother Teresa. Speakers argued that awarding it to the Dalai Lama would not only honour his unparalleled moral leadership but also reinforce India’s global image as a champion of compassion and nonviolence.

At Buddha Park, BJP Tawang President Lhundup Chosang and youth leader Yonten Zoepa from the Indo-Tibetan Friendship Society echoed the call for national recognition of the Dalai Lama’s spiritual legacy. The event concluded with a spirited Gorshey dance by the Ama Tsogpa, a symbol of cultural pride and collective hope.

The march stands as a poignant reminder of the region’s unwavering devotion and its call for honoring a living icon of peace with India’s highest civilian recognition.