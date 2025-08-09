Tenzin Zimba tops APPSCCE 2024, chooses state police service as first preference

Tenzin Zimba, a resident of Nyukmadung village in Dirang, West Kameng district, has secured the top position in the prestigious Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024.

A first-class law graduate from Gujarat National Law University, Zimba completed his degree in 2021. The following year, he cleared the APPSC Law Officer Examination with Rank 1 and joined as a Law Officer under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in October 2022, where he continues to serve.

Belonging to the Monpa community, Zimba is the son of Dr. Tashi Phuntso, Principal of Government College, Bomdila, and Late Dechen Droma. In the results declared by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on August 8, he scored 1,096.75 marks in the written examination and 216 marks in the personality test, securing a total of 1,312.75 marks out of 2,025 to claim the coveted Rank 1.



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Appearing in the examination for the first time with Law as his optional subject, Zimba has opted for the State Police Service as his first preference in service allocation.

Expressing his joy over the achievement, he dedicated the success to his father and late mother, crediting them for shaping his journey. “I am what I am because of them,” he said. He also expressed gratitude to his family and friends, describing them as his “pillar of strength” throughout the preparation period.