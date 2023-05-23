Assam youth Mayur Hazarika has secured the fifth rank in the recently concluded UPSC 2022.

Based on the result of the written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.

This year, a total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Meanwhile, all the top four ranks have been secured by girls.

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2023: List of top ten candidates

1st Rank - ISHITA KISHORE

2nd Rank - GARIMA LOHIA

3rd Rank - UMA HARATHI N

4th Rank- SMRITI MISHRA

How to check UPSC CSE final merit list online?

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

>> On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2022 (Final)

>> A PDF file will open on the screen

>> The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil Services main final results for 2022.