In a remarkable achievement that has brought pride and inspiration to the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh, three young girls from Itanagar have qualified for the national-level competition of the World Robotic Olympiad (WRO) in the junior category under Robo Mission.

The three students—Tagru Loli, a Class XI student from JP Public School; Tinyo Sarah, a Class VIII student from JNK Public School; and Takhe Mumpi, a Class VIII student from Holy Cross Higher Secondary School—demonstrated exceptional skill and creativity in the field of robotics. Their impressive performance in the regional event, held in Kolkata, earned them the prestigious opportunity to compete at the national level in New Delhi.

These young innovators are part of the Innovation Hub at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, which has been playing a pivotal role in nurturing the scientific curiosity of students and fostering their interest in technology and robotics. The Innovation Hub, under the guidance of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST), has provided these students with the platform and resources necessary to explore their passion for robotics and turn their creative ideas into reality.

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Dasanglu Pul, the state’s Minister for Science & Technology, expressed her immense pride and admiration for the students' achievements. She applauded their dedication and hard work, acknowledging the critical role of the APSCST in nurturing young talent through its various initiatives. The Minister emphasized the importance of such accomplishments in inspiring other students across the state to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“This achievement is a shining example of what can be achieved when we provide young minds with the right opportunities and resources. The determination and creativity shown by these students are truly commendable, and I am confident they will continue to excel on the national stage at the World Robotic Olympiad,” said Pul, while extending her best wishes to the participants.

C.D. Mungyak, Director of the APSCST, echoed the Minister’s sentiments, highlighting the significance of this accomplishment. “This success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, as well as the unwavering support of the teachers and mentors at the Innovation Hub. It is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, and I am certain that these girls will continue to make us proud as they compete on the national platform,” Mungyak stated.

The World Robotic Olympiad is a global competition that challenges students to design, build, and program robots to solve specific tasks. It encourages young minds to develop their problem-solving skills, creativity, and technical expertise, making it one of the most prestigious platforms for students interested in robotics. As the three Arunachalee girls prepare for the national competition in New Delhi, they carry with them not only their passion for technology but also the hopes and aspirations of their state.

The Minister, along with the APSCST, remains committed to supporting these young talents and ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh continues to produce innovative thinkers and future leaders in science and technology. This accomplishment serves as a reminder of the transformative power of education and innovation in empowering the youth to pursue their dreams and contribute to the state’s progress.

As these young trailblazers set their sights on the national stage, the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh stands behind them, cheering for their success at the World Robotic Olympiad and beyond. Their journey is not just a personal achievement but a symbol of the bright future of science and technology in Arunachal Pradesh.